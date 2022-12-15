On Friar Podcast: MLB's Long Game

This off-season Major League Baseball free agency has been dominated by contracts with huge dollar amounts for a lot of years, in some cases 10 year contract. These long deals will take players into their 40's with enormous contracts, Is that smart? What's behind the trend? NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain discuss that and more in the On Friar podcast.

