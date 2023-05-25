On Friar Podcast: Is This The Day the Padres Figured Out Who They Really Are?

The Padres won a roller coaster of a game (and series) in Washington. Rougned Odor is swinging the bat like he's Ted Williams. Michael Wacha is pitching like he's playoff Michael Wacha from 2013. Just about the entire team seems like it's figuring out how to hit with runners in scoring position.

So, is it finally time to start getting excited about this absurdly talented team that has been sleepwalking through the first 30% of the 2023 season? The OnFriar Podcast tries to find the answer.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain talk about superstars living up to expectations, role players developing into stars, how chemistry is something this club might have been fighting but is now ready to embrace, and whether or not there are more series wins on the horizon or taking two of three in Washington was an aberration against a bad team in rebuild mode.