On Friar Podcast: Is Blake Snell Fixable, Has Campy Won the Catcher's Job, and What Can We Realistically Expect From Fernando Tatis Jr.?

A 4-3 road trip through Atlanta and New York is one heck of an accomplishment that any team will take. But, there's a feeling that it could (perhaps even should) have been even better for the Padres.

One of their starting pitchers is, once again, not living up his potential and it's costing San Diego wins. What is really wrong with Blake Snell? Is it another early-season slump and the dominant lefty will emerge soon? Or are there signs that point to his electric stuff losing some of its effectiveness? The OnFriar Podcast looks into the metrics and takes a few cues from the skipper to try and find the answer.

Another big conversation topic is what to do behind the plate. Austin Nola is not hitting while Luis Campusano looks like he might be fulfilling his vast potential. Is it time for a full-time change at backstop?

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Plus, with the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. just a week away how much better will he realistically make the Padres lineup? Perhaps the secret is found in BABIP. Perhaps it's in more lineup length and shoring up a position that is currently one of the worst in the game.

Hosts Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp also discuss beer sale cutoff times, which became a national talking point thanks to a former Padres pitcher.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.