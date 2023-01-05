On Friar Podcast: Ideas for Last-Minute Padres Roster Additions

A Fabulous Fish? The Man With the Rocking Chair Delivery? The Sale of the Century? Chest Moss?

The Padres are still looking to add to their roster, especially in the starting pitching rotation, and have plenty of options in both free agency and potential trade targets. On the first OnFriar Podcast of 2023, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp dive into who's out there, who the Padres are looking at, and some under-the-radar ideas that deserve attention.

Should they be adding a former All-Star like Johnny Cueto on a fresh contract, or gamble that a guy who finished in the top-5 in Cy Young Award voting for six straight years will be able to overcome three years of injury problems (yes, the Red Sox will listen on a Chris Sale trade)? Or do they have enough options in-house to make another deep playoff run?

Also, projections for the 2023 season are coming out and it's looking like the experts think the Padres are just about ready to track down the Dodgers over a 162-game season. We discuss the values and pitfalls of long-term analysis when rosters aren't fully set, and a whole lot more.

