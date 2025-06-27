On Friar Podcast: Assessing Tough Stretch, Injury Updates and Trade Rumors

The Padres won back-to-back series to finish .500 over a 26 game in 27 day stretch. Perfectly mid feels about right! Mike Shildt loves his team even more after the last our weeks, Derek and Darnay assess the stretch. Shildt toyed with the lineup. Xander Bogaerts is dinged up, while Michael King and Yu Darvish are making progress. Plus, some thoughts on potential trade targets as the deadline approaches.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres.