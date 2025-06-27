Padres

On Friar Podcast: Assessing Tough Stretch, Injury Updates and Trade Rumors

The pitching staff performed quite well during a marathon stretch. The lineup - not so much.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres won back-to-back series to finish .500 over a 26 game in 27 day stretch. Perfectly mid feels about right! Mike Shildt loves his team even more after the last our weeks, Derek and Darnay assess the stretch. Shildt toyed with the lineup. Xander Bogaerts is dinged up, while Michael King and Yu Darvish are making progress. Plus, some thoughts on potential trade targets as the deadline approaches.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

