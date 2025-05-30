MLB

On Friar Podcast: addressing Paul Skenes to the Padres trade rumors

By Derek Togerson

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 28: Starting pitcher Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The power of social media can be scary.

The On Friar Podcast hosts were all ready to talk about the Padres having a good week going 4-2 and preparing for a brutal June schedule that could define their season while having to work around injuries to their starting rotation.

Then one social media post from the partner of Paul Skenes sent us down the rabbit hole.

As the discussion about the potential for the Pirates ace to be moved progressed it went from why it would make absolutely no sense for Pittsburgh to make that deal to a somewhat compelling argument of why it's a real possibility. Yes, the whole thing is kind of wild. Take the trip with us, won't you?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

