On Friar Podcast: addressing Paul Skenes to the Padres trade rumors

The power of social media can be scary.

The On Friar Podcast hosts were all ready to talk about the Padres having a good week going 4-2 and preparing for a brutal June schedule that could define their season while having to work around injuries to their starting rotation.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Then one social media post from the partner of Paul Skenes sent us down the rabbit hole.

As the discussion about the potential for the Pirates ace to be moved progressed it went from why it would make absolutely no sense for Pittsburgh to make that deal to a somewhat compelling argument of why it's a real possibility. Yes, the whole thing is kind of wild. Take the trip with us, won't you?

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.