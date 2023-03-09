On Friar: Excited for Padres in the WBC And Should We Worry About Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Slow Start?

All things considered, things are pretty boring at Padres Spring Training these days. That's exactly how they should be.

A team with legitimate World Series aspirations (which the Padres absolutely have) is in a good spot if it gets to this part of the Cactus League schedule and there isn't a whole lot to talk about. There are really only a couple of storylines going that don't involve kettlebells.

One is all the Padres (and former Friars) getting going in the World Baseball Classic. The other is the uncharacteristically slow start from Fernando Tatis Jr., who is still looking for his first hit. The latest OnFriar Podcast addresses both of those topics.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp discuss the health of Juan Soto's calf, why Nick Martinez has earned himself some high praise from one of the best catchers in the game, why Jurickson Profar still hasn't signed with a big league club, and whether or not we should be concerned with El Nino struggling at the plate. Oh, and an All-Star with a busted toe just might be well ahead of schedule.

