On-Duty SDPD Officer Dies After Medical Emergency in Carmel Valley

A San Diego police officer went into medical distress while on duty Tuesday morning and died, according to the department's chief.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic passing of one of our own. Early this morning, Officer David Sisto was on-duty and went into medical distress," San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit said.

Officer Sisto, 39, had been with the department for more than a decade.

On Tuesday morning, he and his trainee responded to a call for a welfare check in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood. A witness called police to report a man who appeared to be under the influence, according to SDPD.

When Sisto and his trainee arrived, the man was already detained. SDPD said the two never made contact.

But minutes later, Officer Sisto "began experiencing shortness of breath and a second ambulance arrived to take Officer Sisto to the hospital where he passed away," Chief Nisleit said.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the officer's death, as they do with all on-duty deaths, according to the department.

Officer Sisto leaves behind his wife and two young children.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to Officer Sisto’s loved ones," Nisleit said. "I also ask for the San Diego community to keep their thoughts and prayers with the Sisto family during this difficult time."