Homicide Investigation Underway in El Cerrito

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the El Cerrito neighborhood Sunday morning.

San Diego Police officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting near a residence on the 5700 block of El Cajon Blvd. Once officers arrived, they found a man down on the second floor of a building with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, said SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Police moved the victim to an area where they could safely provide first aid. The victim was then transferred to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

.@SanDiegoPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in El Cerrito. The victim is a 28-year-old man. No arrest has been made pic.twitter.com/9Iyoy737Vn — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) December 27, 2020

Lt. Dobbs said police still don't know much about what lead to the shooting other than there was an altercation on the second floor where the victim was found.

A suspect was been identified but police have not released the name or any information. Police confirmed they are not yet in custody.

No other information was available.

