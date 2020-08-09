Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing in Spring Valley

A woman was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Spring Valley Friday night, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anielka Arbizu, 37, was the woman found at the scene when deputies initially responded. She has been charged with one count for murder.

SDSO said deputies responded to call at about 11:40 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of James Circle on Friday. There, authorities found a man who had been stabbed, he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Manuel Castro, 41, a resident of Spring Valley. His cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's office.

Castro and Arbizu were in a relationship together and both lived at the apartment complex, police said.

No other suspects remain outstanding. Arbizu has been booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the killing is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858)285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.