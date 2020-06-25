Police Officers Shot at While Responding to Shooting Near Chicano Park

Police are searching for a drive-by gunman who opened fire on officers as they responded to the shooting of a woman early Thursday near Chicano Park.

Just after 1 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm while being dropped off in the 1900 block of National Avenue, according to San Diego police. The gunman is believed to have been in a gray sedan along with two other men when he opened fire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the suspects fled the area.

As authorities investigated the scene, someone shot at the responding police officers from a vehicle, SDPD said. A description of that vehicle was not immediately available.

It is unclear if any officers were shot in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for any updates.