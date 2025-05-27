Several homes evacuated after partial hillside collapse in Old Town

Five homes were evacuated on Monday afternoon after a partial hillside collapse in San Diego's Old Town area, police said.

It happened on Congress Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Debris buried one car and struck one home. Four other homes were evacuated as a precaution, SDPD Lt. Zach Pfannenstiel said.

"It started to sound like somebody was just dumping rocks, and the dumping rocks was probably this landslide," resident Leo Naab said.

No one was hurt or displaced, according to the police department.

Police say this may be related to a drainage issue on private property. City engineers are checking the stability of the hillside.