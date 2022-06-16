Old Person Mask, Nail Gun Recovered as 18-Year-Old Arrested in String of East County School Burglaries

A teenage suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a spate of burglaries at East County San Diego-area schools where authorities believe he used a nail gun and an old person disguise to carry out the acts.
Adam Megill, 18, was taken into custody during a search of his home in the 7700 block of Calle De La Estrella in Pine Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Megill is a suspect in school break-ins and thefts in Alpine, Lakeside and Santee, Sgt. John West said. During the crimes, computers and electronic tablets were stolen from the campuses, West said.
In a release announcing the arrest, SDSO released a photo showing evidence recovered during their investigation. It included a powder-actuated nail gun -- which authorities believed was used to break windows to get inside the schools -- a mask that makes its wearer appear to look like an older person, and a camouflage sweater.
Officials have not specified which schools were targeted during the burglaries.
Megill was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of four counts of commercial burglary and a charge of receiving stolen property. He was being held on $120,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.