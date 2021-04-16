SeaWorld San Diego

Oh, Buoy! SeaWorld Rescues Trapped Sea Lion in San Diego Bay

A sea lion got its head stuck in a small opening at the base of a buoy.

By Andrew Johnson

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team freed a sea lion on Friday whose head became stuck on a buoy floating in San Diego Bay.

The crew, with help from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department, ventured out to a buoy near the Point Loma area after receiving a report from a boater who spotted the distressed animal.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sea lion’s head was stuck inside a welded piece of metal at the base of the buoy, according to SeaWorld. The team used soap and ointment to slide the animal out of the small ring.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Everyone 16+

MLB 20 mins ago

Tatis Jr. Returns in Time for Padres vs. Dodgers Series

The crew said it took about two minutes to free the sea lion.

SeaWorld added a tag to the animal to monitor it for any future incidents.

This article tagged under:

SeaWorld San DiegoSan Diego Baypoint lomaSEAWORLDsea lion
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us