Oh baby! Harbor seal pup births begin at La Jolla's Children's Pool

Pupping season is officially underway on the beaches of San Diego.

Local photographer Jim Grant on Sunday captured photos showing what is likely one of the first seal pups of the season at the Children's Pool in La Jolla, a popular sunbathing spot for California's harbor seals.

Seal Conservancy, a nonprofit group that advocates for San Diego's seals, says they expect 50-60 pups to be born this season.

Jim Grant A harbor seal pup is photographed at the Children's Pool in La Jolla on Jan. 3, 2025.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Jim Grant A harbor seal pup is photographed at the Children's Pool in La Jolla on Jan. 3, 2025.

The Children's Pool is closed to the public annually from Dec. 15 to May 15 to protect newborn seals and their mothers from human interaction, which has been known to happen when the beach is accessible.

Nearby Point La Jolla -- where sea lions gather and give birth to their pups from May to October each year -- has been to the public year-round since 2023 in order to avoid harmful interactions between humans and wildlife.

The seals and sea lions are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection act. The City of San Diego Park Rangers are responsible for citing people who harass or disturb the seal and sea lions.

Signs are posted by the city of San Diego at the stairwell to the sand warning people not to approach seals and that violators could face federal prosecution. The city encourages visitors to watch the pinnipeds from a distance, like from the seawall that wraps around the Children's Pool or from the sidewalk above the beach.