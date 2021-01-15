Offshore Flow Could Bring More Record-Breaking Temps to San Diego County

Friday’s warming trend could bring record-breaking temperatures to San Diego County as parts of the region face an elevated fire threat coupled with a wind advisory.

Vista and El Cajon set new record highs on Thursday, while Chula Vista

tied its previous high for the date, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, Vista and El Cajon reached 89, both besting their previous highs of 88, set in 2014 and 2009, respectively.

Chula Vista reached 83 on Thursday, tying its record high for the date in 2009.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will make Friday hotter than Thursday with the possibility of breaking records. Here are some areas that may get record-breaking temperatures on Friday:

San Diego International Airport – Record: 82; Forecast: 84

Ramona – Record: 83; Forecast: 88

La Mesa – Record: 84; Forecast: 87

Escondido – Record: 87; Forecast: 87

An area of high pressure to our northeast is fueling an offshore flow that’s warming our county, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

“It’s causing some red flag warnings and also wind advisories for Southern California,” Parveen explained. “For San Diego County, we have a wind advisory for the inland valleys, foothills and mountains until 2 p.m., so we’re going to see a gusty offshore wind until at least half the day.”

Winds in areas under the advisory are expected to be from 25 to 35 mph, with isolated gusts in mountain passes having the potential to blow at up to 65 mph.

The heat will continue through the weekend, followed by an incoming system that has potential to bring light showers to our region early next week.