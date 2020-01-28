Local Officials Wait on CDC Results for Possible Coronavirus Case, San Diego Airport Prepared

Tuesday night, a possible case of coronavirus still had not been confirmed. The County of San Diego Health and Human Services could potentially hear the results from the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday.

The patient who may have contracted the respiratory disease recently traveled through Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to HHSA Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten.

The potential San Diego case was reported to the HHSA on Sunday. Health officials said a specimen was collected that day and sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing. On Tuesday, they were waiting for the results.

In the meantime, San Diego institutions from airports to hospitals say they are ready should a case pop up, as many have around the world.

San Diego International Airport is one of 20 airports across the country that has a CDC quarantine station nearby. The CDC has also instructed the airport how to help first responders identify any potential cases, according to Director of Communications Jonathan Heller.

The airport is not conducting thermal-imaging scans currently seen at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Atlanta airports, Heller said.

There are no direct flights between San Diego Airport and any airport in China, he added.

“San Diego International Airport is continuing to monitor ongoing developments in this emerging, rapidly evolving situation. We continue to stay in close contact with the CDC,” Heller told NBC 7.

The CDC has also instructed Customs and Border Protection personnel to contact the CDC directly if they encounter a sick passenger, the airport said.

At San Diego International Airport some travelers wear masks, but HHSA spokesperson Wooten said they’re not needed.

“There is no community wide spread of this virus in San Diego. We’ve had one suspect case. So as of right now it’s not known to be confirmed so the use of masks is not necessary for the general public,” Wooten said.

At Rady Children’s Hospital, a special infectious disease team of doctors has been in place and trained since the Ebola outbreak several years ago, according to nurse and director of operations Chris Abe.

“You practice all the hard stuff, doing procedures in full protective gear – make sure you can intubate, take lines,” he said.

Patients are now being asked if they have traveled to China recently or have been around anyone who has, Abe said.

If an ill person is identified, the triage process would begin with a couple questions:

“Have you traveled to China in the last two weeks or around anybody that has been. Second is do you have any symptoms?” Abe said.

If the answer is yes, doctors take the patient to an isolation room. Then a special team could be called in for further assessment.

Abe told NBC 7 that the rate of increase of cases around the globe makes it possible the virus will reach San Diego.

The United States and Japan have since begun evacuating their citizens from the most impacted areas of China. China reports 132 deaths and more than 6,000 infected people, as of 9:41 p.m. Tuesday.