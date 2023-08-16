Officials search for escaped inmate last seen in Chula Vista

A 40-year-old inmate who walked away from a community-based reentry program in Chula Vista is on the loose Wednesday, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is asking for help to find him.

Rosario Castro vanished from the Male Community Reentry Program at a senior citizens care facility in Chula Vista just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was visiting on an approved community pass, according to the CDCR.

Castro, who was sentenced to four years for carjacking and vehicle theft, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program, according to CDCR. The program allows eligible inmates with two years or less on their sentences to serve the rest of their time in the community, rather than in prison.

CDCR described Castro as 5-foot-10, weighing 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Castro's whereabouts was asked to call law enforcement, 911, or Program Manager Michael Hagemann at 213-200-9771.