Officials Investigating a Downed Plane in East County: SDSO

By Aleah Jarin

Officials are investigating after a plane went down in East County Saturday.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at Boulder Creek Rd. about six miles east of El Capitan Reservoir around 4:15 p.m. Cal Fire also responded to the scene.

According to Cal Fire PIO Thomas Shoots three adults were aboard the plane and are uninjured.

SDSO and Cal Fire are investigating what caused the plane to go down.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more information becomes available.


