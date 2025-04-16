Officials ID woman killed when truck drove into San Diego Bay

Officials have identified the woman who died when a truck drove into San Diego Bay last week.

Anne Confer, who was 53 and resided in Maryland, was identified as one of three occupants in a GMC pickup truck, which, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and into the San Diego Bay on April 10.

Witnesses stated a pickup truck drove down South Harbor Island Drive at a high rate of speed, proceeding through two intersections and entering the bay, Harbor Police said.

"We found a vehicle that was fully submerged in the bay, with one patient, at the time that some bystanders had brought to the shore," said Matt Moe, battalion chief with SDFD, adding that the victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Bystanders brought one person to shore before first responders pulled out two others who were trapped inside the submerged vehicle, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. NBC 7's Dana Williams has the latest.

When divers with the Harbor Police Department and San Diego Lifeguard went underwater, officials said they found two people trapped inside the truck and pulled them out. They were also taken to the hospital.

The San Diego Medical Examiner stated that another person in the truck was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released. The condition of the third person is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Harbor Police Traffic Team.

Harbor Island is a peninsula on San Diego Bay, located between Shelter Island and downtown.