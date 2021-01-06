Officials ID Woman Hit and Killed by Car While Jogging in La Mesa Neighborhood

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a La Mesa woman who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car while jogging in her neighborhood.

The ME’s Office said the woman was Kelly Cameron, 54.

On Dec. 31, just before 3:30 p.m., Cameron was jogging near her home along the 4700 block of Harbinson Avenue. As Cameron crossed the street, she was hit by a 27-year-old woman travelling southbound in a Subaru WRX, Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department said.

The driver stopped at the scene and called 911, police said.

Cameron suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the impact, the ME report said, and she died a few minutes later.

Her death was ruled accidental.

Runge said the driver involved in the deadly crash was not under the influence. She is cooperating with the investigation.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Since then, friends have created an online fundraising page in support of Cameron’s widower and family.

“Kelly was a frontline health care worker (experienced and talented MRI technologist) and an athlete,” a message posted on the GoFundMe page read. “She lived her life to the fullest and will be profoundly missed by Tom, their families, and everyone whose life she touched.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Kelly Cameron Memorial Fund had raised nearly $7,000, surpassing its goal of $2,000.

The LMPD said the investigation into the cause of the deadly accident is ongoing.