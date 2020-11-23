San Diego police

Officials ID 2 Passengers Killed in Weekend Crash in La Jolla

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

The Medical Examiner's office has identified two passengers killed in an overnight crash Sunday in La Jolla.

The crash happened at 3:16 a.m. on 1000 Torrey Pines Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Jaden Rowley, 22, and Matthew Singleton Cate Jr., 19, were passengers in a Nissan Altima when it crashed while speeding on Girard Avenue near Pearl Street.

The 26-year-old man driving the Altima made a left turn onto Girard, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a palm tree. Rowley and Cate were pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital and was held on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to SDPD.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

