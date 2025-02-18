Officially on board, Nick Pivetta prepared to produce for the Padres

Monday was the first full-squad workout of 2025 Spring Training for the Padres. As manager Mike Shildt can attest, this is the day the season truly begins.

"We talk about all winter, you know, when pitchers and catchers report and the first day of them is really exciting. But, now we got all the dudes here," says Shildt. "We got everybody in full camp and we're excited to finish some business."

That unfinished business is going beyond the National League Division Series (if they can knock the Dodgers off in the process, all the better).

The big news from Monday was Nick Pivetta officially signing his four year, $55 million contract with the Padres. He comes over from Boston after a successful four year stretch with the Red Sox and gave some pretty compelling reasons why he wanted to join this particular rotation that now, with Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Pivetta in line, looks awfully deep.

"I think for me, winning is 100% the most important thing. That's all I really care about, all I want to do and with the way that this team finished and what they did last year, it's really important for me to be able to come here and try to contribute to that and continue to follow this team in the direction that they're going in," says Pivetta.

Over the last two years Pivetta has struck out 30% of the batters he's faced, the 5th-highest punchout rate in the league over that time (minimum 250 innings pitched). There are underlying baseball metrics that suggest a move from Fenway Park, which skews towards offense, to the more pitcher-friendly Petco Park will make his overall effectiveness even better.

Pivetta says he has other things to worry about than ballpark factors.

"I never really put too much thought into what the baseball park is because I've still go to throw strikes and get guys out," says Pivetta. "But, I'm very excited for the atmosphere. I'm really excited for the fan base. And, you know, a little more outfield room can't hurt nobody."