Officers Surround Home After Shooting in Scripps Ranch

A drive-by shooting in the Scripps Ranch community of San Diego led police to surround a home in search for a suspect Friday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department was called at about 2:25 p.m. to a home on Scripps Westview Parkway just east of Interstate 15 for a report of a shooting.

According to police, the witness knew the person who opened fire, leading officers to a second home less than a half-mile away on Scripps Vista Way.

Officers on the ground and via a helicopter overhead were attempting to get the suspect out of the home.

By about 3 p.m., footage from SkyRanger 7 appeared to show two people sitting outside a home on the curb. Officers still had guns drawn and pointed at a home.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.