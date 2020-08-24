Officers Surround Car in East County Standoff

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, San Diego Sheriff's Department and La Mesa Police were called out to a hotel in La Mesa on Monday after a man who was wanted on a warrant refused to surrender.

Authorities said the man, who was parked at the Best Western Plus in the 9500 block of Murray Drive, has an outstanding warrant but refused to comply with marshal's commands late in the morning.

Officers were able to persuade the man into giving himself up shortly before 12:30 p.m. and officers cleared the scene soon afterward.