Officers Shoot Man Holding Another at Knifepoint in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police officers shot a man who was holding another man at knifepoint on Saturday.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to what was believed to be a fight between two homeless individuals outside an apartment complex near Moss Street and Broadway, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

When responders arrived, one of the men was holding a knife to the throat of the other, CVPD Lt. Rusty Rea said.

"After attempting to negotiate with them they eventually had ended up having to shoot the suspect who was holding the victim at knifepoint," Rea said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available. The man being held at knifepoint was also injured, Rea said. It was unclear if he was injured by the suspect or by officer gunfire.

Before the shooting, the individuals were demanding entry into one of the apartments in the complex and may have been attempting to build a shelter under a stairwell there, Rea said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.