Officer Who Shot Man Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident in Rancho Peñasquitos ID'd

The San Diego Police Department has identified the police officer who shot a man Wednesday night after responding to an alleged domestic violence call in Rancho Peñasquitos.

The officer has been identified as Timothy Breck, a five-year veteran of the Department assigned to the Northeastern Division.

On Wednesday night, police officers responded to a house located in the 8500 block in Celtic Court after a woman called 911 with a domestic violence complaint.

Officers responded to the scene but kept their distance from the home upon arrival until they heard a confrontation between the man and woman inside the home and moved closer. They made contact with the man and woman on the front porch, SDPD said.

As officers approached, the man pulled out a gun and aimed it at officers, according to SDPD Captain Richard Freedman. One shot was fired and the man was disarmed. A revolver was later recovered at the scene, SDPD said.

He was conscious and breathing prior to being taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, an SDPD spokesperson said.

The man shot has been identified as 61-year-old Richard Young, a resident of the home. He remains in a local hospital under guard, SDPD said. The woman who called 911 has been identified as Young's wife.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz.

An investigation is underway by the Homicide Unit. After they complete their investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officer will bear any criminal liability for their actions. The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation to determine if there were any policy violations, and the Shooting Review Board will evaluate the tactics used by the officers.

The Community Review Board on Police Practices will conduct a review of the incident and provide any appropriate recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office will also be monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.