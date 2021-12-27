Officer Shot Following Car Chase in Escondido

An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot overnight following a car chase that ended in Escondido.

The pursuit began sometime before 3 a.m. and ended near Mission Avenue and Gamble Street when the chase suspect’s vehicle was likely shut off, according to the Escondido Police Department.



Authorities did not say if law enforcement or the suspect opened fire first. The severity of the injured officer’s wounds was not immediately known, but authorities confirmed they were hospitalized.

Mission Avenue is closed in the immediate area until further notice for the investigation. It’s not known when it will reopen.

Details on what triggered the chase were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.