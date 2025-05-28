Officer killed in Clairemont pursuit crash honored at SDPD memorial

The San Diego Police Department held a ceremony Wednesday to salute the legacies of the dozens of officers who have died while serving with the agency over its 136-year history, with a special tribute for one who lost his life last summer.

The annual remembrance service at the department's memorial roster of officers lost in the line of duty included an unveiling of an addition to the somber granite plaque outside downtown SDPD headquarters -- the name of Austin Machitar, who was killed Aug. 26 in a traffic crash at age 30 while assisting with a high-speed pursuit in Clairemont.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Machitar had spent more than five years in the department at the time of his death. A park in North Clairemont will also be renaed in his honor.

The midday event also featured a wreath-laying ceremony and 37 peals of a bell, once for each the 35 men and two women who have died while on the job with the city's police force between 1913 and 2024, according to department officials.