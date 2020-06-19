Escondido

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Escondido

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Lauren Coronado

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that was reported early Friday in Escondido following a traffic stop.

The shooting was reported sometime before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 111 West Washington Ave. near Broadway. The incident involved one person in a white car that was seen on the side of the road.

As a result of the investigation, Washington Avenue is closed between Broadway and North Escondido Boulevard until further notice.

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Outbreak ‘Trigger' Reached, Reopenings Halted, 10K Cases

SDUSD 10 mins ago

Qualcomm Donates 900 Computers, $141,000 to San Diego Unified School District

One person was hospitalized in the incident. The severity of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Escondido
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us