Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Escondido

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that was reported early Friday in Escondido following a traffic stop.

The shooting was reported sometime before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 111 West Washington Ave. near Broadway. The incident involved one person in a white car that was seen on the side of the road.

As a result of the investigation, Washington Avenue is closed between Broadway and North Escondido Boulevard until further notice.

One person was hospitalized in the incident. The severity of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.