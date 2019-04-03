The San Diego Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near a mobile home park in San Ysidro Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. near Sycamore Road.

The man allegedly retrieved a weapon from the nearby trailer park, SDPD said. It was since retrieved by officers.

SDPD said multiple officers responded to the scene in a tweet at 1:50 p.m. No officers were injured.

Medical staff began providing aid to the man involved shortly after.

At 2:02 p.m., SDPD announced that a lockdown at a nearby school would be lifted.

At 2:10 p.m., police said the situation was secured and the residence was cleared.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to officers.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded.

No other information was available.

