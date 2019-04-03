The San Diego Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near a mobile home park in San Ysidro Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. near Sycamore Road.
The man allegedly retrieved a weapon from the nearby trailer park, SDPD said. It was since retrieved by officers.
SDPD said multiple officers responded to the scene in a tweet at 1:50 p.m. No officers were injured.
Medical staff began providing aid to the man involved shortly after.
At 2:02 p.m., SDPD announced that a lockdown at a nearby school would be lifted.
At 2:10 p.m., police said the situation was secured and the residence was cleared.
There are no outstanding suspects, according to officers.
SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded.
No other information was available.
