No Officers Hurt in SDPD-Involved Shooting in San Ysidro - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
No Officers Hurt in SDPD-Involved Shooting...
logo_sd_2x

No Officers Hurt in SDPD-Involved Shooting in San Ysidro

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video: NBC 7

    The San Diego Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near a mobile home park in San Ysidro Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident happened just before 2 p.m. near Sycamore Road.

    The man allegedly retrieved a weapon from the nearby trailer park, SDPD said. It was since retrieved by officers.

    SDPD said multiple officers responded to the scene in a tweet at 1:50 p.m. No officers were injured.

    Medical staff began providing aid to the man involved shortly after.

    At 2:02 p.m., SDPD announced that a lockdown at a nearby school would be lifted.

    At 2:10 p.m., police said the situation was secured and the residence was cleared.

    There are no outstanding suspects, according to officers.

    SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices