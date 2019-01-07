Police have identified the man who was shot by an officer in the Midway District Thursday night after a reported confrontation.

Ryan Bowers suffered life-threatening injuries after the incident with the San Diego Police Department, the agency said.

Officers responded to a home on Cauby Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a man with a knife in a nearby apartment, according to SDPD.

The man was later identified by SDPD as Bowers, 23.

Police entered a back bedroom of the residence and said Bowers allegedly pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and raised it up toward them.

Officers then drew their weapons, according to SDPD. Bowers reportedly did not comply with their orders to back up, so one officer fired his gun, striking Bowers at least once.

"The suspect went down almost immediately," said SDPD Captain of Investigations Tom Underwood. "First aid was rendered, medics were on scene almost immediately, and the subject was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso."

SDPD identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer Matthew Steinbach. He has served the department for six years.

The agency said Steinbach fired his gun because he feared for his safety.

Bowers was taken to UCSD Hillcrest, according to police.

"Well, officers always do what they can to diffuse the situation," Underwood said. "I think in a situation like this where you know that somebody is injured and there's family members inside, the important thing is trying to get that subject some medical aid."

No officers were injured in the incident, SDPD said.

The residence where the shooting happened is near the intersection of Rosecrans Street and Midway Drive.