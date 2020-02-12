Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in El Cajon

You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Midday. This breaking news story will be mixed with weather, traffic and other top stories.

An investigation was underway Wednesday into an officer-involved shooting in El Cajon, police confirmed.

A man in a suspected stolen car was wounded in the altercation at S. Johnson just south of El Cajon Boulevard near the Church of Christ, the El Cajon Police Department said.

We are live at Johnson in El Cajon - getting the latest for you on an officer involved shooting ⁦@NBC7SanDiego⁩ at 11am

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known but he was described to be "stable."

It was not immediately clear if any officers were hurt.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.