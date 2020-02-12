El Cajon

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in El Cajon

An investigation was underway Wednesday into an officer-involved shooting in El Cajon, police confirmed.

A man in a suspected stolen car was wounded in the altercation at S. Johnson just south of El Cajon Boulevard near the Church of Christ, the El Cajon Police Department said.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known but he was described to be "stable."

It was not immediately clear if any officers were hurt.

An NBC 7 news crew was en route to the scene to gather details. Watch NBC 7 News Midday for the latest information.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
