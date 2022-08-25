Officer Fatally Shoots Dog at East Village Homeless Camp: SDPD

A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday.

San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Fearing for his safety, one of the officers fired three rounds, killing the dog, O'Brien said.

No other injuries were reported.

Prior to the shooting, police had gotten a report that there was a dog in the area being aggressive toward passers-by, O'Brien said