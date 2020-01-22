Offender Walks Away From San Diego Reentry Program

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are looking for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Tuesday.

Steven Vargas, 53, was given permission to leave the facility on Tuesday morning and did not return when he was required and has not been seen since he left the MCRP at 10:05 a.m.

CDCR was notified at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that Vargas’ electronic monitoring device had been tampered with and officers were dispatched to locate and apprehend him but was not found.

Vargas is six feet tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen wearing faded black jeans, black shoes, a blue shirt, and a charcoal grey sweater. He also has a long gray and white goatee.

Vargas has a four-year sentence for vehicle theft with prior vehicle related theft convictions and grand theft firearm. He was scheduled to be released to parole supervision in June 2020.

Anyone who sees Vargas or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Agent Hans Groth at (619) 220-5439.