San Diego

Offender Walks Away From San Diego Reentry Program

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Suspect Photo
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are looking for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Tuesday.

Steven Vargas, 53, was given permission to leave the facility on Tuesday morning and did not return when he was required and has not been seen since he left the MCRP at 10:05 a.m.

CDCR was notified at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that Vargas’ electronic monitoring device had been tampered with and officers were dispatched to locate and apprehend him but was not found.

Local

puppy rescue 21 mins ago

Local Puppy Set to Star in Puppy Bowl XVI

newscast 50 mins ago

NBC 7 News Midday for Jan. 22, 2020

Vargas is six feet tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen wearing faded black jeans, black shoes, a blue shirt, and a charcoal grey sweater. He also has a long gray and white goatee.

Vargas has a four-year sentence for vehicle theft with prior vehicle related theft convictions and grand theft firearm. He was scheduled to be released to parole supervision in June 2020.

Anyone who sees Vargas or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Agent Hans Groth at (619) 220-5439.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCalifornia Department of Corrections and RehabilitationMale Community Reentry Program
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us