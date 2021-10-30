San Diego County

Offender Walks Away From San Diego Re-Entry Facility

By City News Service

Antonio Antunez Jr. mug photo
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Law enforcement officials were searching Saturday for a man who walked away from a work-release facility in San Diego.

Antonio Antunez Jr. walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility on Friday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

An emergency search began at about 10 p.m. Friday after Antunez's GPS monitor alerted that it was tampered with, and he was seen leaving the MCRP without permission, officials said. The GPS device was found.

Antunez, 28, is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs approximately 176 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was received by CDCR from San Diego County in August 2021 to serve time for burglary, and was transferred to the MCRP in October. He was scheduled to be released to county supervision in March 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible participants committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified of Antunez's disappearance.

Anyone who sees Antunez or has any knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.

