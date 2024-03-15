San Diego police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A San Diego Police officer was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of domestic violence, police officials confirmed Friday.

Police officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance at 1900 Pacific Highway at around 8 p.m. on Monday. Once officers arrived, an investigation led to the arrest of an SDPD officer, who was off-duty at the time, SDPD Lt. Daniel Meyer said.

The officer has been identified as Seth Tate who was assigned to the Central Division and has been with SDPD for three years.

Tate was booked into San Diego County Hail and charged with domestic violence. Tate has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, Meyer said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.