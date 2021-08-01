Off-Duty SDPD Officer Arrested in PB After Displaying Firearm

An off-duty San Diego Police officer was arrested Saturday night after displaying a firearm outside a bar in Pacific Beach, SDPD said.

SDPD officers responded to a call in Pacific Beach of a man creating a disturbance and "displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside of a bar." Once officers arrived they arrested Trevor Sterling, an off-duty SDPD officer. He was found carrying a personal firearm during the incident, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Sterling was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm, Sharki said.

Chief David Nisleit immediately suspended Sterling without pay and removed his officer’s police powers.

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer. I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review," Nisleit said.

Sterling has been with the Department for nine years and is assigned to the Special Operations Unit.

No other information was released.