San Diego Police Department

Off-Duty SDPD Officer Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident in Mira Mesa

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San-Diego-Police-badge-gene

A San Diego Police Department officer was arrested in Mira Mesa for alleged domestic violence, the SDPD reported Friday.

At around 5:30 p.m. San Diego Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident involving off-duty SDPD officer James Walker.

On-duty officers conducted a preliminary investigation then arrested Walker and booked him into San Diego County Jail.

"Officer Walker has been suspended and his peace officer powers were removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. Both investigations will be handled by SDPD," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said in a statement.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

