Off-Duty San Diego Police Officer Struck While Out of Vehicle on Interstate 5 in Oceanside

An off-duty San Diego police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to clear something from the Interstate 5 roadway in Oceanside Friday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said the officer pulled over when she noticed debris on southbound Interstate-5 near the state Route 56 interchange before 6:15 a.m. She stepped out of her vehicle to clear it and, while in the road, was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The officer, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries, SDPD said. It was not clear if she was taken to a hospital.

The status of the driver was also not known, including whether or not they could face any charges in connection with the crash.

NBC 7 has reached out to CHP for more information.

This is a developing story and details may change as they become available.