After an off-duty federal agent noticed a man allegedly breaking into his car in Grantville, he pulled his gun and shot at the suspect who then fled the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, SDPD received a call from a federal agent who reported a car break-in. Moments later, police heard a gunshot and sent officers to the scene.

The off-duty agent said he heard a loud noise, so he went outside to investigate, according to police. This is when he saw a man inside his car with the window smashed.

The agent then rushed the man, SDPD said. The suspect reportedly reached into his pocket for what the agent assumed was a weapon. This is when the off-duty agent fired a shot from his own gun.

The suspect was not hit and quickly fled the scene, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

A K-9 unit and a helicopter assisted in the search early Thursday. Investigators stayed on scene for several hours.

No other information was available.

