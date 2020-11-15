Oceanside Releases Recycling Tutorials for America Recycles Day

Oceanside and Waste Management will celebrate America Recycles Day Sunday by beginning a series of online interactive activities to teach families how to recycle correctly.

America Recycles Day is a national initiative intended to promote and celebrate environmental citizenship and taking action to reduce, reuse, repair, recycle, and rethink in every aspect of life. The average American produces roughly 4.2 pounds of trash each day.

"Students for Zero Waste" is an online learning platform, created in partnership between the city, Waste Management and BCK Programs, which includes a six-part online tutorial series geared toward "Recycling Right."

In celebration of America Recycles Day on November 15, the City will be launching online interactive activities for the whole family. You can integrate #zerowaste into your everyday life! Info: https://t.co/4fj84zARyq#Oceanside #GreenOceanside #recycle #sustainability #reuse pic.twitter.com/H3zktwxnip — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) November 13, 2020

The tutorials are broken into three sections for K-3rd, 4th-7th, and 8th-12th learning grade levels. Throughout the tutorials, students are encouraged to play an active role in their community by integrating zero waste into their everyday lives.

"We are excited to be able to offer online resources and tools for students, teachers, and parents," said Colleen Foster, environmental officer with Oceanside. "Whether students are learning in person or virtually, these online tools will highlight the importance of zero waste and bring Oceanside one step closer to our goal of achieving a 75-90% diversion and recycling rate."

Oceanside has committed to zero waste with a goal of 75-90% diversion from landfill by 2020.

The Students for Zero Waste tutorials can be found here. Other zero waste resources and tutorials can be found here.