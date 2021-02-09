Carlsbad

Oceanside Police Searching For Missing Woman With Memory Loss

Arnold told her caretaker she needed a smog check for her vehicle and was under the impression she needed to drive at least 100 miles before her vehicle would pass

The woman was last seen driving in Carlsbad
Oceanside Police

Police reached out to the public Tuesday for help in locating an Oceanside woman in her 70s with memory loss who was last seen driving in Carlsbad.

Marlynn Arnold was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday heading northbound on State Street in Carlsbad, according to Oceanside police. She was driving a 2007 silver Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5XTL360.

About 12:10 p.m. Monday, Arnold drove her caretaker to her home in the 1700 block of Maxson Street, south of Mission Avenue and northeast of Interstate 5, police said.

She told her caretaker she needed a smog check for her vehicle and was under the impression she needed to drive at least 100 miles before her vehicle would pass. She also told her caretaker she planned to get food and drive around to meet that requirement.

Both her sister and her caretaker have been unable to contact Arnold since and she does not have a cell phone. Her family told police she is known to frequent the city of Carlsbad.

Arnold was described as white, 5-foot-2 and weighing about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black moccasins, a long-sleeve gray pajama top and pajama pants with pink trim.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside
police at 760-435-4815.

