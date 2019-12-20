Oceanside Police Searching for Attempted Murder Suspects

Oceanside police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help finding the suspects accused of stabbing a transient.

The attack happened Dec. 11 just before 6 p.m. on Neptune Way in Oceanside, according to OPD.

When officers arrived, they found Fred Flores lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Flores is a transient known to frequent the area, police said.

Flores is in the hospital in a medically-induced coma.

The suspects are identified as two men in their 20s with short brown hair and stocky builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (760) 435-4900 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.