OCEANSIDE

Oceanside Police Searching for Attempted Murder Suspects

By Miriam Hobbs

Fred Flores.
Oceanside Police Department

Oceanside police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help finding the suspects accused of stabbing a transient.

The attack happened Dec. 11 just before 6 p.m. on Neptune Way in Oceanside, according to OPD.

When officers arrived, they found Fred Flores lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Flores is a transient known to frequent the area, police said.

Local

Chicano 43 mins ago

After 42 Years Lowrider Magazine Will No Longer Be Printed

Navy SEAL 35 mins ago

Decorated Navy SEAL Sues Paper For Labeling Him a Child Pornographer

Flores is in the hospital in a medically-induced coma.

The suspects are identified as two men in their 20s with short brown hair and stocky builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (760) 435-4900 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us