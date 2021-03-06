Oceanside Police Searching for At-Risk Man

Oceanside Police are looking for an at-risk man reported missing in Oceanside.

Byron Dale Shewman, 74, was last seen in the 5000 block of Nighthawk Way.

Shewman's daughter said she woke up and discovered he was missing along with his 2011 Toyota Tacoma. He left behind his wallet and cell phone.

Shewman is considered at risk as he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Shewman was described as a 6-feet-1-inch tall white male, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with California license plate number 22103C1.

Anyone with information regarding Shewman's whereabouts was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.