Oceanside pier still shows damage from April fire

The iconic Oceanside Pier still shows the major damage from April’s fire that destroyed the west end of the structure. A spokesperson with the city told NBC7 it has been delayed by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation. But there are plans to begin the demolition process of that tip of the pier in the coming weeks.

People enjoyed every inch they could of the oceanside pier, even setting up their umbrellas right up to the fenced off and burned west end that was destroyed by flames.

Andy Morgan, his wife Emmie Morgan and her sister Benda Miller were visiting from Utah.

“We were surprised that at least it wasn’t leveled or torn down and that really nothing has happened since they put the fire out,” said Morgan.

The complicated demolition planning, in part, has slowed down the cleanup. Once crews can remove the damage, the city says it can then complete its investigation into cause of the fire.

But Emmie Morgan and Miller weren’t worried about the timeline after all. Instead, they were focused on the present moment.

“I thought it was closed completely, so I was glad to see oh at least we can walk part of the way,” said Morgan. “Our mom died 8 years ago exactly today. And me and her, this is my sister Brenda. We had some flowers and we through them over the pier and said a prayer. This was her favorite place,” said the sisters who grew up in California and visited the pier often with their mom.

They were happy to see that first responders saved more than 90% of the pier and most of the community’s engraved wooden railings dedicated to loved ones.

Sara Fulkerson was visiting from Oregon.

“A little bit of damage yeah, a big burned out structure, it’s really sad to see right.”

The flames burned down two structures and damaged wood planking. The city hopes to start removing debris in a few weeks. But first, they have to conduct a marine mammal study, build a scaffold and a subfloor below the pier to catch any potential debris, according to a city spokesperson.

Until then, people visiting appreciate the open parts.

“It gives you that connection to the ocean because you can get a bit further out, said Ben Powell from Australia.

Even those seeing it for the first time, not at its best, say it was still special.

“We’ve been to all the piers along southern California and never been to the Oceanside pier and we decided to take a walk and saw some beautiful wild life, some dolphins out there,” said John Fulkerson.

Sisters Emmie and Brenda Miller live outside of California now, but visits like these are this are how they stay close to mom now.

“Oceanside was her favorite place to come, it was just beautiful,” said Brenda. “So I’ll put it on my mom’s memorial thing I have at home for her,” referencing the freshly painted picture they purchased from an artist on the pier.

Now it’s memory that lives as the piece of artwork they remember the pier to always be.

The reconstruction of the damaged portion of the pier is estimated at $17m. There is a separate project to rehabilitate the historical white concrete bridge portion of the pier which is currently under environmental assessment.