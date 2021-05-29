Oceanside Pier Reopens Following Brief Closure Due to Police Activity

San Diegans hoping to visit one of the county's iconic piers during Memorial Day weekend had to avoid Oceanside's amid police activity for a short time Saturday morning.

Oceanside Police said the Oceanside Pier was closed "until further notice" just before 7 a.m.

Officers told NBC 7 they got a call at around 5:55 a.m. and responded to the scene for an investigation. Police expected the closure to last about an hour or two.

At 8:28 a.m., Oceanside Police tweeted an update, saying the pier had reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.