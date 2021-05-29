Oceanside Pier

Oceanside Pier Reopens Following Brief Closure Due to Police Activity

Oceanside Police said the pier was expected to be closed for a few hours at the start of Memorial Day weekend for police activity.

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diegans hoping to visit one of the county's iconic piers during Memorial Day weekend had to avoid Oceanside's amid police activity for a short time Saturday morning.

Oceanside Police said the Oceanside Pier was closed "until further notice" just before 7 a.m.

Officers told NBC 7 they got a call at around 5:55 a.m. and responded to the scene for an investigation. Police expected the closure to last about an hour or two.

At 8:28 a.m., Oceanside Police tweeted an update, saying the pier had reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

