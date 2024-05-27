First responder says he'll always remember fighting the Oceanside Pier fire

Thousands of visitors on Memorial Day strolled along the Oceanside Pier — most of the way.

The end of the historic pier is still blocked off, and a sign says it’s a hazardous area. The buildings behind the sign and chain-linked fence are charred and will eventually be torn down.

The thought upset Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cole Magro. He grew up in Oceanside, and the pier was the backdrop for much of his childhood.

“I grew up surfing the pier, so it was definitely really hard to see,” Magro said.

Magro was on duty when the fire started on April 25. He was still on duty the next day, when he was sent on one of the Harbor Police’s Firestorm boats to assist. Magro and his partner spent several hours blasting foam and water onto the fire alongside other departments.

“There are certain things in your career that you remember,” Magro said.

Fire officials said most of the pier was saved. However, the two buildings on the end of the pier will cost roughly $17 million and take at least three years to repair.

“It's very tough to see that the end of the pier is destroyed,” sighed Magro.