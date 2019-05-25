Crews Search for Person Lost Underwater Near Oceanside Pier

Search crews continue to look for a person who went underwater and became lost near the Oceanside Pier Saturday morning, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a victim was spotted in the ocean clinging to a support beam, known as a pylon, under the Oceanside Pier.

As a rescue boat and rescue swimmer entered the ocean, the victim reportedly let go of the pylon and went under water, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

Oceanside Lifeguards, Oceanside Police Department’s Harbor Boat officials, and the U.S Coast Guard took part in the search.

No other information was available.

