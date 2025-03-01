WATCH — Drone video shows Oceanside Pier after demolition of fire-damaged buildings

Tens months after a massive fire burned part of the iconic Oceanside Pier, crews finished demolishing the last of the damaged buildings and decking at the end of the pier. NBC 7 drone footage shows what the pier looked like on Friday.

Engineers can now get a better look at the pilings to test their condition, according to the city of Oceanside.

A staff report shared with the Oceanside City Council last week shows the work took longer than expected because contractors discovered that all of the pieces that held the decking in place needed to be removed and replaced.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Initially, they only expected to replace about 15% of it. The city council approved extra money to cover the additional work.

The blaze erupted at the far end of the pier on April 25. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined it was accidental and started with an electrical problem.

The entire rebuilding process is expected to take several years and cost at least $17 million. City manager Jonathan E. Borrego confirmed to NBC 7 back in May that Oceanside does not expect a full reopening of the pier until 2027.

When Miah Idema saw the iconic Oceanside Pier on fire from his studio, he immediately used his drone to capture the sights.